Man who broke his back and lost his wife when a tree limb fell on them leads art therapy sessions at UPMC Mercy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A remarkable artist who lost so much is helping others gain back their strength, courage and zest for life.

Jared's story is one of hope after unimaginable heartbreak.

In the summer of 2021, Jared Quinteros and his wife Kara Leo were walking a trail in Upper St. Clair when a tree limb fell on them. Kara was killed. Jared's back was broken. There was ICU followed by rehab, then learning to navigate the world differently, all while mourning the loss of his true love.

"It's a struggle and the mental health part of it, being able to have a strong mind and a strong will is the biggest component to overcoming and doing the work," Jared said.

"He wanted to give back and teach painting to patients and also share his experience with them too to inspire and motivate them with their rehab process," said Jeff Bisdee, a recreational therapist at UPMC Mercy.

So each Thursday, he volunteers, leading art therapy sessions that help brighten and color the darkness they may encounter.

The first piece Jared created as a patient is a painting of his own X-ray, showing his injury. It's now showcased prominently in a hospital corridor.

"You don't know what you're capable of until you have to. I'm still struggling with it every day. Every day is hard. I cry every day and it's difficult. I miss my wife. I miss everything I was able to do before but coming here and helping them go on to the next step, it helps me," he said.

And he's known for his gentle nudges of encouragement to push and persevere. The soothing strokes and vibrant hues are a welcome reprieve.

"It can be quite grueling to have three hours-plus of therapy and nursing care and this is a moment that they can just let go, relax, put their feelings out on canvas and create something that they probably didn't expect to do," Jeff said.

Jaclyn Lenhart has been at the UPMC Mercy spinal cord injury unit for 17 weeks.

"Being in the hospital is never easy, and it's really nice to just have these sessions to get away from it all and do something enjoyable and that makes you happy," she said.

Jaclyn surprises herself with a new technique during every session -- skills she'll take with her when she heads home in just a few days.

"It's been a really long journey," she says. And she has a big trip planned: "I'm going on a Disney cruise, which is super exciting."

It'll be cherished time with family and treasured connections with new friends. They too, help to heal.

"If I can come up here and share this little bit of time with them and show them as difficult as my situation is, I'm still out there living, it might give them a little bit of hope and a little bit more drive to work harder," Jared said.