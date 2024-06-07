Ollie's Bargain Outlet reportedly moving into former Best Buy at Pittsburgh Mills

Ollie's Bargain Outlet reportedly moving into former Pittsburgh Mills Best Buy

FRAZER, Pa. (KDKA) -- A new store is reportedly moving into the former Best Buy at the Pittsburgh Mills.

So many businesses have moved in and out of the area, and shoppers are happy.

According to TribLive, Ollie's Bargain Outlet will join Mattress Warehouse, America's Best and PetSmart.

Shoppers are excited to see the bargain store take over the space.

Gabriella Scalise works at the plaza and says she think this will be good for business.

"I think it's going to be a really good opportunity to bring a lot of good business for us and hopefully it gets PennDOT's attention because this plaza does need a lot of work, and the roads, the potholes are terrible, and they definitely need repainted as well," said Scalise.

"I think one of the biggest reasons that this mall didn't thrive as much as it could of is that the stores were more marketed toward city folk."

People believe this will revitalize the area.