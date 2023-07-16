Oklahoma woman charged with aggravated assault after incident with corrections officer
BUTLER (KDKA) - A woman from Oklahoma is being charged with felony aggravated assault after an incident involving a corrections officer at the county prison.
According to a report in the Butler Eagle, police are accusing Karen Langkamp of flicking bodily fluids at a corrections officer during a search.
She was first placed behind bars on July 4 on separate charges of simple assault.
They said during processing she degraded the female corrections officer.
She was eventually released on bail and the next hearing is scheduled for August 21.
