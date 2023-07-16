Watch CBS News
Local News

Oklahoma woman charged with aggravated assault after incident with corrections officer

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with assaulting corrections officer
Woman charged with assaulting corrections officer 00:33

BUTLER (KDKA) - A woman from Oklahoma is being charged with felony aggravated assault after an incident involving a corrections officer at the county prison. 

According to a report in the Butler Eagle, police are accusing Karen Langkamp of flicking bodily fluids at a corrections officer during a search. 

She was first placed behind bars on July 4 on separate charges of simple assault. 

They said during processing she degraded the female corrections officer. 

She was eventually released on bail and the next hearing is scheduled for August 21. 

First published on July 16, 2023 / 10:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.