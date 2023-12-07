Ohio's legalization of recreational marijuana goes into effect, GOP proposes sweeping changes

COLUMBUS (KDKA/AP) - At the stroke of midnight, recreational marijuana became legal in Ohio.

Voters approved last month that adults 21 and older are allowed to use and grow cannabis.

However, Ohio Republicans may be putting the brakes on it.

On Monday, Ohio Senate Republicans proposed banning at-home growing, increasing the substance's tax rate, and altering how those taxes get distributed.

The ballot measure, dubbed Issue 2, passed on the Nov. 7 election with 57% of the vote - but since it is a citizen's vote, the legislature is allowed to make tweaks to the law.

"The goal of this committee is to provide the people's wishes with a safe product," Sen. Michael Rulli - a Republican from Columbiana, Ohio said.

Advocates for the law now are saying the Ohio GOP is intentionally gutting the law due to their opposition to it.

"Some in the Ohio Senate propose to gut Issue 2's most important provisions, including home grow and social equity, and to put in place higher taxes that will entrench the illicit market and force Ohioans to continue to buy their cannabis products in Michigan," said Tom Haren, a spokesperson for the pro-Issue 2 campaign Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, in a statement. "This is not what voters wanted."

Senate changes would prohibit growing marijuana at home, a departure from provisions approved by voters that allow individual Ohioans to grow up to six plants at home and up to 12 per household.

The Senate's proposal also would increase the approved tax on marijuana products of 10% to 15%. Cultivators would also be taxed at that rate under the revisions.

Tax revenue would go toward general state funding, law enforcement training, substance abuse treatment and prevention and safe driving training. Under the original statute, that revenue would have gone to local governments hosting dispensaries and a social equity program supporting those who wish to break into the cannabis industry.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.