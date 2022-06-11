Ohio trucker gets 45 years for crash that killed 4 siblings

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver whose semitrailer crashed into a car in an eastern Indiana road construction zone, killing four siblings, has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Corey Robert Withrow, 33, of Camden, Ohio, pleaded guilty Wednesday to nine charges related to the July 9, 2020, crash on Interstate 70.

Wayne Superior Court Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Withrow to nine years for each of the five felonies that Withrow will serve one after another, the Palladium-Item reported.

The fiery crash killed Anesa Noel Acosta, 15; Quintin Michael McGowan, 13; Brekkin Riley Bruce, 8; and Trentin Beau Bruce, 6. Their father, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, Missouri, who was driving the car, suffered severe injuries.

After the crash, Withrow showed symptoms of impairment and toxicology tests revealed the presence of cannabis, amphetamines and ecstasy in Withrow's system, court records showed.

Withrow is currently serving a revocation of probation sentence in Ohio that he's due to complete on Jan. 8, 2023, and then will begin serving his Indiana sentence.

Withrow, addressing the court, took a deep breath before apologizing to the children's family members. He said he also has children and could not imagine being without them.

"I never wanted to be in an accident, and I definitely didn't want to take anybody's children from them," he said.