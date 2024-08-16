Man fatally shoots woman in Ohio Taco Bell drive-thru before killing himself: police

STOW, Ohio (KDKA) -- A man fatally shot a woman who was ahead of him in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell in Ohio before killing himself, police said.

Officials said 25-year-old Megan Keleman asked an employee at the Taco Bell in Stow to call police after her car was hit by the driver behind her around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Fifty-three-year-old Jason Williams then got out of his car and approached Keleman, shooting her before shooting himself, the TV station reported, citing police.

Stow Police Chief Jeffrey Film said investigators have no indication that Keleman and Williams knew one another.

"As chief of police and a community leader, I would like to say that this is a true tragedy. Not only the Kelemans lost a daughter, but we as a community lost one of our daughters," Film said, according to WOIO.

Keleman's dog was in the car with her and wasn't hurt, WOIO reported. The dog was returned to her family.

According to records obtained by the TV station, Williams had a recent weapons arrest in Summit County and wasn't supposed to have any guns while out on bond.

The apparent murder-suicide is still under investigation. In a statement to WOIO, Taco Bell Corp. said the owner and operator of that franchise location is working with investigators.