Person falls from stands to their death during Ohio State graduation ceremony

A person fell from the stands to their death Sunday during the graduation ceremony for Ohio State University, according to university officials. The fall happened around midday near where the last graduates were filing into Ohio Stadium, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Police cordoned off the area. Whether the fall was an accident or intentional, or involved a student or someone else, wasn't immediately clear.

University spokesman Benjamin Johnson said in an emailed statement the university was aware of the death but had no additional information to share about what happened.

Some students and others at the ceremony were visibly upset. The commencement continued and speakers did not mention what happened.

"For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available," a spokesperson said in a statement, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

According to the university, 12,555 students received their diploma or certificate in person, the station reported.

The university has recently been dealing with Gaza war protests that have disrupted campuses nationwide. Over three dozen Ohio State students and demonstrators face misdemeanor charges after a Thursday night crackdown by the university on protests about investments in Israel.