Ohio shootout leaves 4-year-old girl and suspect dead, officer injured

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KDKA) — Police shot and killed a man who opened fire on officers in a shootout that also left a 4-year-old girl dead and an officer injured in Ohio near the Pennsylvania border, authorities said.

St. Clair Township police said they were called Wednesday afternoon about "a possibly suicidal man." When officers found the man on the street and tried to talk to him, police said he "almost immediately" opened fire.

Police said they returned fire, hitting the suspect. A St. Clair Township officer was shot in the head and a 4-year-old girl at a nearby business was also hit, police said.

The child was flown to a hospital, but in an update Wednesday evening, police said she died.

The officer was responsive but was also flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh in critical condition.

Police said officers gave first aid to the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Como, but he also later died.

"We're trying to gather information as fast as we can so we can update the community," St. Clair Township Police Chief Brian McKenzie said in a news release. "Right now, we need the community to pray for our officer and the child who were shot."

McKenzie has called in the Ohio Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation.

St. Clair Township is about an hour from Pittsburgh.