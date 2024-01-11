Ohio mom accused of faking daughter's cancer to raise thousands of dollars in donations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in Ohio is accused of faking her daughter's cancer to raise thousands of dollars in donations.

Pamela Reed of Pleasant City was charged with theft by deception, a fourth-degree felony, according to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff's Office in Ohio. A judge set the 41-year-old's bond at $50,000.

The news release said the Noble County Sheriff's Office and Noble County Children's Services received information on Jan. 4 regarding a potential theft by deception case. Police said the tip was about a child who had been publicly portrayed to be fighting cancer and several organizations were fundraising and making donations to help the family.

Police said they began an investigation and confirmed that the child did not have cancer.

"They also confirmed that one local organization had donated approximately $8,000.00 to the family to aid in the cancer treatment expenses," the news release said.

On Jan. 8, according to police, Reed was arrested and taken to the Noble County Jail. In an interview with law enforcement, she allegedly admitted to exaggerating and fabricating medical conditions to receive donations from organizations.

"We are extremely proud of the Children's Services staff along with law enforcement collaborative efforts to quickly act for safety these children. Child abuse and neglect isn't always cut and dry, cookie cutter scenarios. If you as a professional or as a member of our community feel like something just isn't quite right, don't hesitate, make the report," a joint statement from Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie and Misty Wells, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said.

Police said anyone who may have been a victim in connection with this case can call the Noble County Sheriff's Office at 740-732-5631.