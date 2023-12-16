Ohio man indicted for alleged sex trafficking in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man from Ohio is charged with sex trafficking children.

A grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted Donte Cole after investigators said Cole brought a girl from Ohio to Monroeville to have sex.

RELATED: Ohio man being charged with trafficking women and teenagers across multiple states, including Pennsylvania

On May 9, detectives conducted a "knock and talk," and met two women and a 16-year-old.

They told investigators they would send Cole "images of themselves to be posted in online advertisements" on websites investigators said, "are commonly used by traffickers and prostitutes [to promote the] offering [of] sex acts in exchange for money."

One victim told detectives she would "[sell] herself" and that Cole "received most of her profits." She also said the teenager "recruited [and trained] her" by telling her Cole "would protect her" and "they could go on the road together and make some money."

When asked about abuse, another victim told investigators Cole once told her, "'ya'll try to leave, there will be consequences.'"

Investigators also said that he posted ads online to "market" the girls in western Pennsylvania.