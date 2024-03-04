$250K reward offered for information on fatal shooting of Ohio mail carrier

WARREN, Ohio (KDKA) -- A $250,000 reward is out for information after an Ohio postal worker was shot and killed on Saturday.

Warren police said they found 33-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound after they were called to Olive Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officers and EMTs performed life-saving measures at the scene and Davis was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died.

Police said Davis had been shot while inside his U.S. postal van by someone in another vehicle.

Within a few hours, police found the suspect vehicle in a driveway at Maryland Avenue. Authorities executed a search warrant and evidence, including the vehicle, was recovered from the home. Several people were taken to the police department to be interviewed.

No one is in custody at this time, police said on Sunday. Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack and that the victim and suspect or suspects knew each other.

Warren police said the U.S. Postal Service and FBI are helping with the investigation. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspect or suspects, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org.