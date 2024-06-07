Ohio girl drowns trying to save younger sister from hotel pool

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (KDKA) -- An 11-year-old girl drowned trying to save her younger sister from a swimming pool at an Ohio hotel.

The Scioto County Sherriff's Office said the sisters were attending a pool party at the Quality Inn in Wheelersburg, Ohio, on Sunday evening when the 9-year-old fell in. The older sister, Mackenzie Cornell, tried to pull her out but went under as well, the sheriff said.

First responders got a call from the Quality Inn shortly after 6 p.m. saying people were performing CPR on the girls. Before the rescue squad arrived, the sheriff said one of the girls had been resuscitated and was taken to the hospital.

EMS took over CPR on the other girl, and the sheriff said she was also taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office's initial investigation revealed the two children were at a pool party when they went underwater. They were discovered later and given CPR while 911 was called.

The Scioto County sheriff said the investigation is still ongoing and they're asking anyone with more information to call them.