Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff's deputy fired more than 1 year after being charged with rape in Ohio

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A sheriff's deputy charged with rape and gross sexual imposition more than a year ago has been fired, the Franklin County Sheriff's office in Ohio said Thursday.

Charles Davis, 50, had been on leave while awaiting trial in Ross County.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a statement that Davis was fired "given the gravity of the allegations."

"His firing is a travesty based on nothing put unproven allegations," said defense attorney Samuel Shamansky.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to charges that accuse him of engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 and engaging in sexual conduct by force or threat of force.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.