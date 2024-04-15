18-year-old dies during game of squirt gun tag in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old in Ohio died over the weekend after falling off a car during a game of squirt gun tag.

WOIO-TV reported that police were called to Crown Colony Drive in Avon in Lorain County on Saturday for the incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman performing CPR on an 18-year-old boy, the TV station reported.

The teen, later identified by the medical examiner as Paul Allen, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim approached the driver on a skateboard and tried to jump onto the car, WOIO reported. The 18-year-old boy then fell backward onto the roadway, hitting his head on the ground.

The driver and the victim knew each other and were playing tag with squirt guns, the TV station reported.

The driver was not identified. The incident is under investigation. Avon is about 20 miles west of Cleveland.

In April of last year, a teenager in Beaver County was detained while playing the same game, known locally as the "Assassins" game. Police detained the student who neighbors thought was a potential gunman lying in wait.