Officer, suspect injured during fleeing attempt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A police officer and suspect were sent to the hospital on Saturday after the car the suspect was in fled from police.

Around 6:45 p.m., an officer approached a car with two men inside on Everton Street after there were reports they had a firearm with them. When the officer called for backup, the suspects tried to get away, sideswiping an arriving police car and backing into the police vehicle already on the scene.

The suspects later crashed, and one of the suspects took off on foot. The second suspect, who was still in the car, was taken to a local hospital.

The officer transported suffered an injury to their hand.