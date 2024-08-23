Oddities and curiosities, community, and ice cream | KDKA Weekend Planner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have made it to the weekend and there are plenty of cool events to check out and there's something for everyone.

However, for our first event, you may want to keep the kiddos at home.

Oddities and Curiosities Expo

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo takes over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

It features all things weird and interesting with vendors on hand selling art, jewelry, home goods, and more.

There will also be taxidermy classes, sideshow performers, and so much more.

It takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

You can get more details and the full schedule on their website at this link.

South Fayette Community Day

South Fayette is holding its community day on Saturday at Fairview Park from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

There will be 100 vendors, businesses, and community groups in attendance offering activities for the whole family as well as live entertainment.

We saved the best part for last - it's all free!

Check out the rundown on the South Fayette website right here.

Monroeville Public Library Fun Fest

On Saturday at the Monroeville Public Library, it's the sixth annual Library Fun Fest.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy inflatable rides, a magician, games, painting projects, and for the kiddos and their parents - Bluey will be there!

It all takes place from noon until 4 p.m.

Monroeville Public Library has more on its website.

Seven Springs Wine Festival

The 31st annual Seven Springs Wine Festival starts this weekend and goes through Sunday at the base of the ski slopes.

Nearly 25 wineries will be part of the festival.

You'll be able to sample wines, buy your favorites, attend seminars to learn more about wine, and of course, enjoy live music.

Tickets and more can be found on the Seven Springs website right here.

The Great American Banana Split Celebration

Latrobe will be playing host to the Great American Banana Split Celebration and it will be jam-packed.

There is a yellow tie gala, a car show, a pie-eating contest, a 5K banana run, live music, and you guessed it - banana splits.

The famous banana split was invented in Latrobe more than 100 years ago.

It all happens on Saturday and Sunday - check out the details on their website.

Pedal Pittsburgh

On Sunday, Pedal Pittsburgh will once again take over the streets of Pittsburgh.

Riders can choose between four routes, from a beginner-friendly 12-mile loop to an experts-only endurance challenge.

The first riders roll out of Allegheny Commons Park at 7 a.m.

You can sign up and see which route suits you best right here.