Observing Juneteenth: What's open and what's closed on the federal holiday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are numerous closures today as the nation observes Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved people of the state — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War.

There is no mail delivery today with U.S. post offices closed. The New York Stock Exchange, banks and federal offices are closed.

Locally, all city, county and state buildings are closed and city trash collection is delayed by one day. City rec centers and healthy active living centers are also closed.

Here is the schedule for CitiParks:

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING CENTERS (Senior Centers)

• CLOSED-Monday, June 20, 2022

RECREATION CENTERS

• CLOSED-Saturday June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022

MELLON PARK TENNIS CENTER

• OPEN

SPRAY PARKS

• Open Daily 10 AM to 8 PM

SWIMMING POOLS

• Open Monday, June 20th with Weekend/Holiday Hours

• Hours of Operation:

o 12-1 PM: Adult Lap Swim*

o 1-5:45 PM Open Swim

• 11 Outdoor Pools open on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Allegheny County's parks are open, including its golf courses, spray parks, and pools during normal hours. Hartwood Acres Mansion will be closed.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit is operating on their usual schedule.

(TM and © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)