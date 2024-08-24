One firefighter taken to the hospital for treatment following early morning fire in O'Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple crews were called to respond to a house fire in O'Hara Township early on Saturday morning.

The fire happened just off of Colquitt Drive in O'Hara, just a few minutes away from the Fox Chapel Area High School.

Crews from Parkview, Cherry City, Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel, O'Hara Township, Aspinwall, Etna, and others were on the scene along with EMS crews.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office was also on the scene around 5 a.m.

The call came in around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning for the multi-alarm fire. While battling the flames, one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury.

Along with fire and EMS crews, the Salvation Army was also on the scene to assist the residents who needed help.

Early investigation shows that the fire appears to have started in a chimney and began to spread.

However, the cause is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.