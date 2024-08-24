Watch CBS News
Local News

One firefighter taken to the hospital for treatment following early morning fire in O'Hara Township

By Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crews called to house fire in O'Hara Township
Crews called to house fire in O'Hara Township 01:10

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Multiple crews were called to respond to a house fire in O'Hara Township early on Saturday morning. 

The fire happened just off of Colquitt Drive in O'Hara, just a few minutes away from the Fox Chapel Area High School. 

Crews from Parkview, Cherry City, Sharpsburg, Fox Chapel, O'Hara Township, Aspinwall, Etna, and others were on the scene along with EMS crews. 

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office was also on the scene around 5 a.m. 

The call came in around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday morning for the multi-alarm fire. While battling the flames, one firefighter was hurt and taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury. 

Along with fire and EMS crews, the Salvation Army was also on the scene to assist the residents who needed help. 

Early investigation shows that the fire appears to have started in a chimney and began to spread.

However, the cause is still under investigation. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.