Nursing aide accused of stealing patients' wedding rings at Murrysville retirement home

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A nursing aide is behind bars facing felony charges after police said she stole jewelry from a patient she was caring for at a local retirement home.

Police arrested Christina Ankney Wednesday. The 39-year-old is accused of forcibly removing the victim's wedding rings from her hand while she was under her care at the Redstone Highlands Retirement Community in Murrysville.

Murrysville detective Matt Panigal said the victim has dementia and a hand condition.

"The victim was elderly. She suffered from dementia and she has a hand condition where her hands were always clenched shut," Panigal said. "It would be painful for her. It's painful for her whenever she has opened up her hands."

Panigal said Ankney took the rings to Fat Pocket Pawn in North Versailles and sold them for $464.

According to court documents, the victim's daughter reported her mother's rings missing on Aug. 11.

"For the past several years since the death of her husband, she had religiously worn her ring every day. And because of her condition, she wasn't able to take it off of her hand by herself," Panigal said.

Murrysville police said they were able to track down the rings and confirmed with the pawn shop that Ankney was the one who sold them.

According to court documents, she presented her ID to the shop owner when she sold them.

"Family members don't ever see their jewelry back in cases like these. The pawn shops, the jewelry centers, they don't keep them very long. They either sell them off or melt them down. So, for a victim to be able to get their jewelry back, that's a rare occurrence," Panigal said.

Ankney worked as a contracted nursing aide through Dedicated Nursing Associates and was hired by Redstone Highlands to assist in patient care.

KDKA-TV talked to the CEO of Redstone Highlands who called what happened "despicable."

John Dickson said his staff worked swiftly to assist the family and police with the case.

"It's saddening to us that this occurred and that it happened to an individual that can't defend themselves," Dickson said.

He said Redstone Highlands does background checks, but charges don't appear, likely clearing Ankney.

"We are going to make restitution as soon as we can and build confidence with the family on our caring abilities," Dickson said.

Police said they're now investigating the possibility of other victims.

"There is another victim of the suspect from North Huntington township and we're currently seeking other leads to see if there's an additional victim or victims being that the nurse worked through a contracted nursing agency," Panigal said.

Panigal said Ankney is also on federal probation for charges she faces after an incident as a postal worker.

She's currently behind bars at the Westmoreland County Jail on a $10,000 straight cash bond.