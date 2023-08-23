Nurses with multi-state licenses soon able to practice in Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Shapiro is changing a requirement for nursing in Pennsylvania.
The goal is to ease the nursing shortage in the state.
Starting September 5, nurses who hold multi-state licenses can practice in Pennsylvania.
These are special licenses issued through the Interstate Nurse Licensure Compact.
They hope this speeds up the hiring process to fill open nursing positions.
