Nurses with multi-state licenses soon able to practice in Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Shapiro is changing a requirement for nursing in Pennsylvania.

The goal is to ease the nursing shortage in the state.

Starting September 5, nurses who hold multi-state licenses can practice in Pennsylvania.

These are special licenses issued through the Interstate Nurse Licensure Compact.

They hope this speeds up the hiring process to fill open nursing positions. 

