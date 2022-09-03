Watch CBS News
Local News

Nurses of color to be honored at local ball

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pandemic nurses of color to be honored at local ball
Pandemic nurses of color to be honored at local ball 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to honor local nurses of color.

They'll be recognized at the annual Bold, Black, and Beautiful Nurses of Excellence Croc Ball. It's happening at Slate on Penn Avenue this evening from 7 PM until 11 PM.

The goal is to recognize the importance of black nurses in the healthcare industry and their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Proceeds benefit the Calvin W. Richardson Scholarship for nursing students.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 5:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.