Pandemic nurses of color to be honored at local ball

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a night to honor local nurses of color.

They'll be recognized at the annual Bold, Black, and Beautiful Nurses of Excellence Croc Ball. It's happening at Slate on Penn Avenue this evening from 7 PM until 11 PM.

The goal is to recognize the importance of black nurses in the healthcare industry and their sacrifices during the pandemic.

Proceeds benefit the Calvin W. Richardson Scholarship for nursing students.