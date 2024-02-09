Attorneys want to see all evidence before nurse accused of killing patients with insulin takes plea deal

Attorneys of nurse charged with killing patients want to see all evidence before plea deal

Attorneys of nurse charged with killing patients want to see all evidence before plea deal

Attorneys of nurse charged with killing patients want to see all evidence before plea deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A nurse who is charged with killing multiple nursing home residents and trying to kill 17 others said in court Friday she wants to take a plea deal, but her attorneys didn't do it.

According to Heather Pressdee's attorneys, they want to see all the evidence before they advise their client on what to do. Law experts agree this is the best move when not everything is on the table yet.

The 41-year-old Pressdee allegedly gave lethal doses of insulin to three patients in 2020. In total, 17 patients under her care have apparently died. She additionally had 19 patients claim to be mistreated by her. Pressdee faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

"Anytime you have a defense client, you have to make sure they have informed consent," defense attorney Phil DiLucente said.

While their client claims she wants a plea deal, the attorneys want all the discovery or evidence from the state. The state attorney general investigated the case and is prosecuting it. DiLucente and Jim DePasquale feel it would help Pressdee make an informed decision.

"It would be gross malpractice to have a client do anything in any case without having read and digested and discussed all the discovery," defense attorney Jim DePasquale said.

Law expert Bruce Antkowiak at St. Vincent College said this is what attorneys should be doing for a client. Their goal should be to have everything they can to provide the best possible outcome.

"They could not adequately advise their client about all the ramifications of a plea deal," he said over Zoom.

According to Antkowiak, if a client takes a plea deal and something comes out that could have changed the deal, it can create a mess. The client could tell the court they don't feel they were represented well and want a trial.

"That is a nightmarish consequence for the system. Once the plea happens, most of the prosecution efforts stand down," Antkowiak said.

In this case, there have been more than 48,000 pages of evidence. The attorneys want it all reviewed before Pressdee makes her final decision.

"You cannot do that without sharing so they have an opportunity to review all the discovery and that's exactly where we are," DiLucente said.

The case was granted a 90-day postponement. As for whether a plea deal will happen, that is to still be figured out.