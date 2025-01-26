Nurse aide training hub created to fight Pennsylvania healthcare staffing crisis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In order to fight the healthcare staffing crisis in Pennsylvania, the Training and Education Fund will open a new training hub in Western P.A. due to its previous Pittsburgh success.

"We're excited to be able to expand the great work we're already doing in these communities," said Lisa Williams, Executive Director of the Training and Education Fund.

The new training hub is being funded by an almost $400,000 PA Industry Partnership grant in conjunction with the PA Workforce Development Board, the Department of Labor and Industry and the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The training hub will partner with Saber Healthcare, Transitions Healthcare, Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board and more organizations to bring more caregivers back into the field.

TEF said Pennsylvania's long-term care industry has been in the middle of a staffing crisis for years but was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent workforce estimates and data show that around 30 percent of Certified Nurse Aides left bedside care and now there is a very minimal amount of caregivers entering the long-term care field to replace them, according to TEF.

"Pennsylvania desperately needs more well-trained CNAs, training and support programs for people who want to start a career in healthcare as a CNA are often incredibly difficult to access," said Matthew Yarnell, President of SEIU Healthcare PA.

