NTSB not investigating deadly house explosion in Plum

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The NTSB has said it will not be investigating the deadly house explosion in Plum. 

A spokesman says that the decision was made based on preliminary information that the source of the blast was in the home and not in an outside pipeline.

That information takes the investigation out of the NTSB's jurisdiction.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is still looking into whether a hot water tank was the cause of the blast. 

First published on August 24, 2023 / 1:38 AM

