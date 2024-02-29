Novo Asian Food Hall to open in Pittsburgh on Friday

PITTSBURGH, PA — On Thursday, food stall workers were getting ready, and finishing touches were being made for the Novo Asian Food Hall to open in the Strip District's Terminal building.

With the ribbon cutting less than 24 hours away, lead bartender and Novo organizer Kaitlin Fellers said that the staff is both excited and anxious to welcome the public.

"Everybody is really nervous right now," Fellers said. "This is a really long-awaited project that has been in the works for years, and so it feels like a lot of pressure. But we are just so ready to get it out there and to show people what we have been working on so hard for so long."

This food hall is over 8,000 square feet of space and was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm AE7. The interior design of the space was inspired by the vibrant streets of Asian cities and villages, creating a colorful ambiance. There is also themed artwork from Carnegie Mellon University students that adds excitement and energy to the atmosphere.

There are several different Asian food vendors surrounding a central bar. These food stalls will feature an array of authentic dishes from Korean delicacies to Vietnamese street food and everything in between. Matthew Zelinsky, the director of operations here, promises that NOVO will have a little something to tempt every palate.

"The beauty of it is the location of it in the Strip District," said Zelinsky. "It's the perfect sort of place where you are walking through the Strip on the weekend, you can breeze through, grab some street food, grab a quick bubble tea, a quick refreshment and get in and out. Or you can come in and just make an entire evening of it. It offers a little bit of everything depending on what you want at that particular moment."

NOVO officially opens Friday to the public, with a grand opening celebration at 4 p.m. And then starting Saturday, it's going to be open daily.