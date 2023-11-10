Norwin middle school student struck by vehicle while walking to school

IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A middle school student in the Norwin School District is now "under the care of medical professionals" after being hit by a car this morning.

According to the Norwin Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Taylor, a 6th-grade boy was walking to Hillcrest Intermediate School when he was hit by a car on Mockingbird Drive.

First responders arrived quickly and the student was taken care of.

Now the district says the student is "under the care of medical professionals."

The district has notified the family and the administration is providing support as needed.

Counselors will be available for students today who may need them.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families," said Dr. Taylor in a letter to families.

Police are investigating the incident.

