Northside Music Festival concludes today with 'Gospel Sunday'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The first-ever Northside Music Festival continues in the city's Deutchstown neighborhood.

It has an impressive lineup with more than 70 local bands, art vendors, and food trucks.

The music is still going on and even more acts are set for today.

It resumes today with an all-gospel lineup for Gospel Sunday which kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

You can get the full lineup for today at this link!