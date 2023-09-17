North Washington Volunteer Fire Department sign vandalized and destroyed

NORTH WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters at the North Washington Volunteer Fire Department are asking for the public's help after their sign was vandalized and destroyed early on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. and it was directed toward the sign that sits at the end of a driveway along Route 38.

🛑PLEASE READ AND SHARE🛑Sometime late last night, but before 6:00am this morning, our sign was destroyed/ vandalized at... Posted by North Washington VFD on Saturday, September 16, 2023

The department said they filed a police report and anyone who may have information should contact state police.