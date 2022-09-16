North Versailles police warn Hyundai and Kia owners of thieves using USB plugs to steal cars

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have a warning for some car owners as thieves are finding new ways to steal vehicles in just a matter of seconds.

North Versailles police posted on social media Thursday warning Kia and Hyundai car owners that thieves are using USB plugs to steal the vehicles.

"If you have a cell phone charging cord in your vehicle you will essentially be leaving them the key to your car," police said in their Facebook post.

The trend started from a viral Tik Tok video showing thieves stealing cars with a USB plug. Police said the USB cord can be used in any model Kia or Hyundai vehicle between the years of 2001 and 2022.

"My brother just bought a car like that and found out. He saw that on TikTok and now he's kind of concerned," said Connie Pennell, a Greensburg resident. "It's terrible."

Police are now warning residents to be sure to remove your charging cord from your car each time you get out and to always lock your doors.

"What gets me is people think they're entitled to your things. You work hard for your items for someone to come and take them. It's just not right," said Donna Johns, a Plum resident.

So far, at least eight cases have been reported in Pittsburgh. The Monroeville Kia reported they've had four cases. There were also at least two in North Versailles.

Authorities said most newer cars come equipped with engine immobilizers, a chip that's inside your car to protect it. Without that, police recommend adding a theft deterrent device to your car to protect it from being stolen.