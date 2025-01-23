5 arrested after raids at 2 Pittsburgh-area spas

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Five people were arrested after Homeland Security and police raided two spas in North Strabane Township on Thursday.

North Strabane Township police said after a lengthy investigation, they confirmed reports of criminal activity at Jin Spa on McClelland Road and Yan Spa on Houston Hill Church Road, which are owned and operated by the same owner.

On Thursday, North Strabane Township police said the department along with state police and Homeland Security Investigations carried out search warrants and arrest warrants at both spas and connected residences.

(Photo: KDKA)

Five employees and principals of the business were arrested, police said.

North Strabane Township police also noted that the spas had been operating "in close proximity to public schools and medical facilities."

Both locations have been closed pending further investigation.

Anyone with information about illegal activity at either location is asked to call North Strabane Township police at 724-746-4090 or email tips@nstpd.com.