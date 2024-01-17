North Strabane Police searching for woman wanted in drug delivery death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman is wanted by police in Washington County and is accused of giving drugs to someone that resulted in their death.

North Strabane Police say that 37-year-old Jenna Hastings has been charged with numerous offenses related to a drug delivery resulting in death.

‼️ ‼️ Given the nature of these charges, please use extreme caution. ‼️ ‼️ Posted by North Strabane Township Police Department on Tuesday, January 16, 2024

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident that took place in March 2023 and the charges were filed last month.

Police say that Hastings was last known to be in the Wheeling, W.V. area and ask that anyone who sees her, call 911.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the North Strabane Police Department by calling 724-746-8474 or emailing tips@ntspd.com.

Callers can remain anonymous.