North Strabane Police searching for man accused of running girlfriend over with car in casino parking lot

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Washington County are searching for a man they say ran over a woman in a casino parking lot.

According to information provided to KDKA, back on September 3, around 7 p.m., police were called to the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows in Washington about a domestic dispute.

Once police arrived, they spoke with the victim, Hilary Whittaker.

She told police that she and her boyfriend, Christopher Holt, were arguing in the parking lot when she exited his vehicle and began to walk away.

That's when he ran her over with his car.

Police then viewed surveillance footage which showed Whittaker getting out of the car and it was stopped completely. As she started to walk away, she got to the end of the roadway at the end of the parking lot and that's when Holt accelerated the car toward her, made a sharp right turn onto the road, hit the curb, and then Whittaker.

The impact caused Whittaker to go up onto the hood of the vehicle and then get thrown to the ground.

From there, Holt sped off.

North Strabane Police described Holt as a bald, white man with brown eyes, standing at 5'10" and 200 pounds.

His last known location is Parkersburg, West Virginia.

He's wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Strabane Police at 724-746-8474.

