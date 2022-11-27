Watch CBS News
Local News

North Side church evacuated over carbon monoxide concerns

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A church on Pittsburgh's North Side was evacuated Sunday afternoon over concerns about carbon monoxide emissions.

EMS and fire personnel responded to North Side Institutional Church just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday out of concern for elevated carbon monoxide levels, Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said. Fire officials metered the building and found a high reading. The building was evacuated and the gas company was notified, Cruz added.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 4:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.