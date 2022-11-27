North Side church evacuated over carbon monoxide concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A church on Pittsburgh's North Side was evacuated Sunday afternoon over concerns about carbon monoxide emissions.

EMS and fire personnel responded to North Side Institutional Church just after 1:00 p.m. Sunday out of concern for elevated carbon monoxide levels, Public Information Officer Cara Cruz said. Fire officials metered the building and found a high reading. The building was evacuated and the gas company was notified, Cruz added.

One person was transported to the hospital for evaluation.