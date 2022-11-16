North Park Holiday Drive-In Laser Show returns for third year

PITTSBUGH (KDKA) - For the third consecutive year, North Park is bringing back the holiday spirit in a major way. Allegheny Co. Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced on Wednesday the return of the Holiday Drive-In Laser Show.

The first 45-minute show is set to take place on Dec. 9. Tickets for the event go on sale at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 17.

"There are so many holiday traditions in our community that families embrace each year, and we're thrilled to see so many residents embrace the drive-in laser show," said Fitzgerald. "We've already heard from families who already have a visit to the laser show on their calendar for the 2022 Holiday Season."

North Park's laser show will run through Dec. 22 and be held at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot on South Ridge Dr. Visitors can pick between three times Sunday through Thursday (6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.), or four weekend sessions on Friday and Saturday, (6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.).

Tickets cost $20 per vehicle Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturdays.

The event will follow what was done in years past and benefit the Kane Foundation. In 2021, around 38,000 attendees helped raise over $63,000. Over its lifespan, the event has raised over $133,000 for the Kane Foundation.

You can learn more about the event here.