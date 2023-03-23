North Park community rallies together to help save cat stuck high in a tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Normally, a cat being stuck in a tree isn't totally newsworthy.

However, the story does need to be told once an entire community comes together to execute a sky-high rescue mission.

That's what happened in North Park when a cat found himself high up in a gigantic tree.

A woman was driving through the area when she spotted the mission getting underway right before her very eyes.

It turned out, the cat got himself stuck a week ago and had clearly become dehydrated after suffering through the rain, wind, and snow.

He also was scared after all the attention he was getting from police, firefighters, and not to mention, the height itself.

That's when Rob Krujac decided to utilize his skills as an arborist and lend the kitty a paw.

"I sat there for a little bit and let her come to me which is great, you don't want to be aggressive or anything," he explained. "She came over and we descended out of the tree, no hissing, no weariness, just - 'can you get me down? Good, I'll go with you.'"

Naturalist Katrina Stanley said this isn't her first cat rescue working in the park every day, but usually, they're feral and not house cats.

She said her mom had the idea to call Davey's Tree for help and they're happy to see a happy ending.

"People are so excited about it," she said. "It's understandable, it's so sad to see the poor thing up there and he was clearly so terrified. It was really sweet to see it be a successful end to the story."

Meanwhile, Frankie's Cat Rescue in New Kensington was set to take him in but he's already landed a loving foster home until his owners can be found.

They're asking for the owner to come forward with some sort of proof so not just anyone can pretend to own the kitty.

Never a dull moment at Frankie’s 🫣🫢 this sweet kitty was found wayyyyy up in a tree by North Park. It has since made its... Posted by Frankie's Friends Cat Rescue on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

They are also still accepting donations to help with the cat's care.