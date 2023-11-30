Crews get large brush fire under control at North Park

NORTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Crews fought to get a large brush fire under control near the North Park Boathouse on Thursday.

It's believed the fire began when a wire fell on a wooded hillside, a county spokesperson said. While the fire was near the boathouse, no buildings were in danger.

The fire was reported to 911 shortly before 2 p.m. NewsChopper 2 saw flames and smoke while flying over the scene. The county said crews got the scene under control around 3:30 p.m.

Crews battled a large brush fire at North Park near the boathouse on Nov. 30, 2023. (Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

Duquesne Light terminated power to the area.

The county also said the North Park Ice Rink will be closed Thursday because of the power loss. The rink is expected to reopen Friday, "weather and conditions permitting."

North Park encompasses more than 3,000 acres in Hampton, McCandless and Pine townships, according to the county's website. It has a 65-acre lake and other amenities like a golf course, pool, ballfields and trails.