Two Allegheny County outdoor skating rinks opening for the season this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sharpen up those blades and get the laces waxed, because the South Park ice rink is opening this weekend.

Allegheny County Parks announced on Friday that the South Park ice rink will open for the 2024-25 season on Sunday with two public skate sessions from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and then 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Along with the South Park ice rink, the North Park ice rink will open next week, beginning on Tuesday evening with the first public skate session of the season taking place from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Throughout the season, there will be public skates on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and then on Mondays and Wednesdays, there will be stick time for hockey.

Times for all sessions can be found on the Allegheny County website.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for up to one hour before the session and the maximum capacity is 250 skaters per session.

There will also be rink time set aside for skating and hockey programs for kids 3 and older throughout the season.

The cost for tickets is $5 for county residents and $6 for non-residents and skate rentals will be available.