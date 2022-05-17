North Huntington Twp. home struck by lightning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was injured and a home in Westmoreland County was heavily damaged by a lightning strike on Monday.
Officials say a home along Sedona Drive in North Huntingdon Township was among a number of homes to be impacted by lightning.
One individual was injured, according to the Circleville Volunteer Fire Department.
Photos from the fire department show that the home was heavily damaged, including a hole in the roof of the home needing covered.
The person who was injured was cleared by paramedics, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
