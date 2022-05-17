North Huntingdon Twp. home struck by lightning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was injured and a home in Westmoreland County was heavily damaged by a lightning strike on Monday night.

Officials say a home along Sedona Drive in North Huntingdon Township was among a number of homes to be impacted by lightning. One person was injured, according to the Circleville Volunteer Fire Department.

Station 8 was was activated to the 12000 block of Sedona Drive for a house struck by lightning. Crews from 8,1,6, and 14... Posted by Circleville VFD on Monday, May 16, 2022

"When that lightning struck, it put me out of my chair," said Robert Merda.

His next-door neighbor's home became the apparent victim of a lightning strike. The owner said the lightning blew a hole in the house.

A piece of debris also flew over to another house and punched a hole in the siding.

Merda's home suffered significant electrical damage. But given what happened next door, he's counting his blessings.

"Mother Nature is powerful, and we keep seeing it more and more," he said.