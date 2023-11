North Huntingdon man wins free gas for life through Sheetz contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Imagine never having to buy gas again!

That's the reality one local man who recently won a contest through Sheetz!

Thomas L. of North Huntingdon has won free gas for the rest of his life.

Six other customers won free gas for a year.