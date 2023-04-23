North Huntingdon community comes together to fight pediatric brain cancer

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday in North Huntingdon, they raced for Grace.

Around 2,000 people gathered together at Norwin High School to help fight pediatric brain cancer.

The race is in memory of five-year-old Grace, who lost her battle with brain cancer in 2008.

Grace's mother said Saturday's event is part of a three-fold mission of supporting families of children with pediatric brain cancer, funding research throughout the world, and bringing awareness.

"We're thankful for the community for coming out each year to be part of something bigger than each one of us and go out in the world and do some good in our daughter's name," Grace's mother, Tamara Ekis, said.

Saturday's event was the largest fundraising event for the Reflections Of Grace Foundation.