Pittsburgh-area post office collection boxes broken into

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — United States Postal Service workers said collection boxes at post offices and strip malls in the North Hills were broken into.

On Wednesday, Postal Service workers removed the broken-into-mailboxes from Country Inn Shoppes in Wexford after thieves broke in by opening the back.

Lynn Bogel and James Uhler used the boxes in front of the Ingomar post office often.

"It's very upsetting because now I can't drop my mail off," Uhler said.

Mail inspectors for the Postal Service said the Wexford and Cranberry Township post office boxes were broken into over the weekend. Strip malls with postal containers were also targeted in those areas.

The most recent break-in took place in McCandless at the Ingomar post office.

"These are federal offenses, and they're punishable by up to five years in federal prison," USPS Pittsburgh Mail Fraud Team Leader David Gealey said. "So, we're going to investigate it. We are going to find out who's responsible."

The last collection time at the Ingomar post office was 10 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Inspectors said the boxes were broken into overnight.

"It disrupts a lot of people's lives," Bogel said. "If you're paying your bills by mail, your bills are going to be late. And they get your checks in the mail, so it's a problem for everybody."

The postal containers that were broken into will be replaced with higher security boxes. Inspectors said if you believe your mail was stolen, you can call 877- 876-2455.