North Hills community meets to discuss proposal on changing school mascot's name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Hills community met on Wednesday night to weigh in on proposals surrounding a possible name change of the school's Indians mascot.

Opinions are split on whether or not district leaders should make a change.

North Hills alum and State Representative Sara Innamorato weighed in on Twitter, urging the district to change its mascot.

She said she even played the mascot during her senior year, but has come to believe it's a harmful caricature of Native American people and culture.