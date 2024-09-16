North Fayette residents raise concerns about proposed fracking site

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some neighbors in North Fayette said they feel the township failed to spread the word about a proposed fracking site, calling communication around the project "a joke."

Neighbors in the Seabright neighborhood said they either didn't know about the proposed fracking site or wanted to know more but weren't sure of the best way to get answers. Neighbors will now meet on Wednesday to better understand what's happening.

"For us, we're just collateral damage," resident Vincent Smith said. "What can we really do? Try to organize, get the community together. But it's just one of those things, very helpless."

He lives in the plan directly adjacent to the proposed Range Resources drilling site at a private family farm on Seabright Road. A small sign along the busy road attempted to alert residents to a township public meeting about the plan. KDKA-TV learned about 10 people attended the meeting back in August.

The application on North Fayette's website states the family aims to lease part of its nearly 300 acres for fracking. It will lead to heavy construction Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drilling will happen 24/7, with at least 15 oil and gas wells developed over multiple years.

Range Resources says it will handle all safety and security at the drilling site.

"We have two dogs, have a 1 1/2-year-old son, trying to get pregnant again," Smith said. "I don't like the fact within a mile there's gonna be something I don't know much about going on here."

Many neighbors said they want to know how this could advance so quickly at the tail end of summer. KDKA-TV's calls to the North Fayette town manager were not returned on Monday.