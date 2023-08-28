North Avenue Bridge closing on Pittsburgh's North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Avenue Bridge on the North Side is closing so crews can replace it.

The mayor's office said the North Avenue Bridge at Brighton Road over the Norfolk Southern railroad will be closed to all vehicles starting Aug. 30.

Drivers should be prepared for a detour and can expect minor delays until the bridge is replaced. The city said Norfolk Southern is finalizing designs for a replacement bridge and construction is expected to start in 2025.

The closure is happening after an updated structural analysis for the bridge at the corner of Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side.

The mayor's office said the closure won't impact the Brighton Road portion of the bridge, which will remain posted at 10 tons or a combination 19 tons.

The detour can be found online.