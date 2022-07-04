North Apollo couple arrested on child endangerment charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and a woman are facing child endangerment charges after a one-year-old girl was found wandering the streets alone in North Apollo borough.

Police said it happened Friday. And when she was returned to her home, they found the child's father, 31-year-old Joseph Hazlett, sleeping on the couch.

Throughout the home, officers say they found animal feces, rotting food, and an infestation of insects.

Police also arrested the child's mother, 27-year-old, Brandy Teeple.

Hazlett is in the Armstrong County Jail on bond. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 13th.