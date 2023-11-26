North and South Park ice skating rinks open for the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The ice skating rinks in both North and South Park opened for the winter season on Friday.

It kicked off this weekend with skate sessions open to the public.

Lessons at the rinks were hosted on Saturday and Sunday. The season will run through mid-March if the weather allows.

You can get tickets for the rinks on Allegheny County's website.