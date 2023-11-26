Watch CBS News
North and South Park ice skating rinks open for the season

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The ice skating rinks in both North and South Park opened for the winter season on Friday.

It kicked off this weekend with skate sessions open to the public.

Lessons at the rinks were hosted on Saturday and Sunday. The season will run through mid-March if the weather allows.

You can get tickets for the rinks on Allegheny County's website

First published on November 26, 2023 / 4:49 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

