North Allegheny School District votes to create school police force

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) - The North Allegheny school board voted unanimously to create its own school police force.

The tone of the meeting was tense. Some residents and parents are concerned about what a school police force could mean, while others support the idea.

The superintendent says a rise in the number of school shootings prompted the district to find more ways to keep their students and staff safe.

"If having a police department managed by a school district was the absolute best, most effective way to deter violence in schools, don't you think every school in America would have one?" one parent asked.

The next step is hiring a police chief and 12 officers to patrol 12 buildings as school district employees.

The superintendent says the armed police officers are legally able to detain and arrest students. However, he plans to let local law enforcement take over.

The decision isn't without criticism from some. One parent expressed their concern about possible racial discrimination under school policing.

"Police in schools disproportionally criminalize students of color and disability."

Meanwhile, officers of nearby police departments believe this could be a good solution.

Though it was a unanimous vote, some board members expressed their concerns. One even suggested other routes, like investing in mental health education and anti-bullying classes.

"I think having a police officer in every school is a logical, common-sense step."

The estimated cost for this police force amounts to about $1 million a year.