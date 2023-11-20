North Allegheny girls volleyball team wins 7th straight PIAA state championship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The North Allegheny girls volleyball team have become a dynasty of sorts in recent years -- and over the weekend, the school won its 7th straight PIAA state championship!

With the title win, the team has won its 12th overall PIAA championship, good for the second most in state history.

THEY DID IT!!!

With a sweep of undefeated Unionville the NA Girls Volleyball are 7 time PIAA 4A State Champs!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍



Congratulations to the team and especially the seniors - Avery, Caileigh, Kyra, Marin, Rylee, Jamie, Jordan, Julie, Elysia & Ariana!! #TigersareChamps pic.twitter.com/govH6oXXkd — NA Girls’ Volleyball (@nagirlsvb) November 20, 2023

Their seven straight championships is also good for second most in state history, just two shy of the all-time state record of nine consecutive titles, which Norwin won between 1976 and 1984.

While winning seven straight championships is an accomplishment in and of itself, the North Allegheny girls won this year's title in stunning fashion, sweeping undefeated Unionville 3-0 to win lucky number seven.

North Allegheny finished the season with a 20-1 overall record!