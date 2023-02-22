Watch CBS News
Local News

North Allegheny football coach accused strangling youth basketball coach

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

North Allegheny football coach facing several charges
North Allegheny football coach facing several charges 00:16

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - An assistant football coach at North Allegheny is now facing several charges. 

Scott McMullen is accused of strangling a basketball coach and hitting another person during a kids' club basketball game. 

This all took place last week in Washington County. 

According to McMullen's lawyer, McMullen was defending his son. 

First published on February 22, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.