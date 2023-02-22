North Allegheny football coach accused strangling youth basketball coach
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) - An assistant football coach at North Allegheny is now facing several charges.
Scott McMullen is accused of strangling a basketball coach and hitting another person during a kids' club basketball game.
This all took place last week in Washington County.
According to McMullen's lawyer, McMullen was defending his son.
